UW-Stout changing up look with new logo

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-Stout Logo

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout took the saying "new year, new me" and ran with it as they unveiled a new logo on Wednesday. 

UW-Stout's logo has often made prominent use of the letter "s" as is seen on their clock tower on campus. The newest "s" is meant to represent the students, faculty, and staff that together as a university are "striving to serve Wisconsin and society."

“The new mark traces the path of innovation through our past and present and illuminates our future. It honors our three educational tenets: applied learning, career focus, and collaboration,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said.

The logo was designed by the firm Simpson Scarborough. According to a press release, two of the concepts were sent to alumni, and 75% preferred this design. The press release also said that Stout's Identity Standards Committee and designated faculty from the School of Art and Design were also consulted throughout the development process.

The logo is part of Stout's FOCUS2030 strategic plan, one of the goals of which is advancing their polytechnic reputation.

