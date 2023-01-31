UW-Stout competes in nationwide recycling competition 'Race to Zero Waste'

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The UW-Stout Blue Devils are going greener by competing in a nationwide recycling competition.
The campus Race to Zero Waste, formerly Recycle Mania, is a contest where campuses weigh and report their weekly totals of trash, recycling, and compost.
Stout is competing with schools across the United States and Canada.
The eight week contest is a chance to promote sustainability, recycling, and composting.
The university uses the time to remind students what can be recycled and ways to reduce the amount of waste that goes in to landfills.
"Race to Zero Waste is a competition that is fun, and a way to help motivate and encourage the campus community to reduce and reuse. That helps decrease the waste that goes to the landfill and also increase our recycling and compost," said the university's sustainability manager Kadi Wright.
Wright said UW-Stout has consistently ranked among the top 40 schools in the contest and has ranked first among Wisconsin universities every year since 2014.