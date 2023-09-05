UW-Stout freshman among 2 dead in Burnett County drowning

(WQOW) - The family of a young adult who died in a drowning accident in Burnett County on Friday has set up a GoFundMe with the hope of starting a scholarship in his name.
18-year-old Kyree Shaw was originally from Blaine, Minnesota. According to a GoFundMe account set up in his name, he was about to start his freshmen year at UW-Stout. There, he was going to play on the football team.
As we reported Shaw and his friend Grace Rhine were swimming in Lipsett Lake in the town of Rusk. Their bodies were found after a search Friday.
Officials say strong and choppy waters are believed to have been contributing factors to the drownings.
Shaw's family is hoping to start a scholarship fund in his name.