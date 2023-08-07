 Skip to main content
UW-Stout goes green with solar panel installation

Jarvis Hall
Sam Fristed

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout installed an array of over 500 solar panels at the Jarvis Hall Technology Wing on campus. The investment will provide green energy to the science hall and adjacent buildings.

According to a press release, the project will save the university approximately $170,000 per year.

The panels are part of the schools energy conservation project — a plan for UW-Stout to be carbon neutral by 2050.

The solar panel project came with a price tag over of $2.7 million. The project is expected to be complete by March of next year.

