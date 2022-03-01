UW-Stout students install trans flag on campus

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It started all the way in Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott released a letter declaring sex change procedures, like surgeries or hormone treatments, to be child abuse. He said teachers must report kids who are transitioning as well as their parents, or face criminal charges.
Some UW-Stout students said, as future educators themselves, the news was deeply upsetting.
"A teacher should be somebody you're able to confide in," said Jack Brown, an applied social science major. "You can't do that now in Texas."
Tessa Herbstritt, an art education major, said people across the nation were saddened and hurt by Abbott's letter.
She said someone brought it up in one of her art education classes, and most of the room felt similarly, including her professor, Tami Weiss.
They said they began asking if there was anything they could do to express their frustration.
"I was saying to my students, I need to do a better job of shortening that distance between what I do and what I say," Weiss said.
Haley Parsneau, a fellow art education student, said they decided they wanted to make a big statement. They gathered some friends, and some LED strip lights Weiss had at home, and created an installation they said would send a message.
In the words of Program Director of Art Education Ann Oberding, they turned the library into a space of advocacy by using their lights to display the transgender pride flag from the second through fifth story windows.
Though they admitted it was a covert operation, that is, they did not get permission from administration or the library to install these lights.
"Sometimes it's a little easier to ask for forgiveness than it is permission," said Bailey Iwin, an art education major.
The students said the installation symbolizes what their future classrooms will be.
"It's a space where everybody's welcome," said DaKota Morgan, a human development and family studies major. "Everybody's welcome to ask questions, to not be afraid."
"I want my students to know that we do love and care about them," said art education major Emilia Johnson.
Parsneau said a successful classroom was a space where students don't have to put on a "persona." She said the most important thing is that they can focus on themselves and on their education.
Iwin added that education does not need to push students in an uncomfortable direction, rather, it should expand their knowledge in a supportive environment.
Brown said that means not shying away from difficult subjects, such as Governor Abbott's statement.
"If I were a history teacher now, it'd be important to talk about things like this and keep my students informed," Brown said.
For now, they said they think their message was received.
"We might be on a different side of the country and very far away and in little rural Wisconsin," Irwin said. "But we still heard their voices, and we still want to help."
Oberding said that it's projects like these that can start a cause.
"When you're responding to a legislator who, in my opinion, sees things in black and white, to present something that's not just shades of grey, but we're talking bright colors. Maybe we should look at the world in that way," Weiss said.
News 18 reached out to UW-Stout administration, but they said they had no comment as they seek further information.