UW-Stout to add men's soccer in 2024

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Another collegiate sport is coming to Menomonie.
University of Wisconsin-Stout is adding men's soccer to its athletics module for the fall 2024 season, Blue Devil Athletics announced Thursday.
The university has launched a national coaching search with hopes to recruit and fully develop a team for the fall 2024 season. Men's soccer will be the 20th NCAA varsity sport at UW-Stout and the ninth sport for men. UW-Stout women's lacrosse began its first season of competition this year.
The team will play home games at Nelson Field on the UW-Stout campus, current home of Blue Devils women's soccer and lacrosse.
The Blue Devils join three other UW System schools with men's soccer programs. UW-Eau Claire's men's soccer team began competition in 2021.