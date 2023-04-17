Van Orden celebrates 100 Days in office

WASHINGTON D.C (WQOW) - U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden has been working 100 days in Congress.
Last week marked the occasion for the freshman congressman who represents western Wisconsin. During his time on Capitol Hill Van Orden has introduced five pieces of legislation.
They include proposing two veteran affair bills. He has also proposed a term limits amendment and a balanced budget amendment.
Van Orden serves on three committees -- including serving as the Chair of the Economic Opportunity Sub-Committee for Veteran Affairs. His biggest pledge in office is to fight efforts to cut Medicare and Social Security.
"I'm just very thankful that people sent me here to D.C. I want them to know that my staff and I work tirelessly," he said.
Van Orden says the most enjoyable part of his job is meeting people from the district.
He says his staff is accommodating and encouraged people to reach out if they want their voice heard.
You can find a list of his mobile office hours here.
Those are dates and times when a field representative will be in your community to hear your concerns.