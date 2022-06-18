Victim identified in fatal crash on I-94

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The man who died in a crash on I-94 at 1 a.m. Saturday has now been identified.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 55-year-old Eric Moore and 57-year-old Rufus Moore, both from Wisconsin, were driving eastbound near Knapp when they hit a deer on the highway. They were reversing into the left lane when they were struck by a semi.
Rufus Moore died in the crash, and Eric Moore was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
Officials said neither of the two men were wearing a seatbelt.