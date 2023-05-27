 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victim in Highway 93 crash identified

  • 0
crash police

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the victim and the driver in Friday night's crash on Highway 93.

Related: One killed in crash on Hwy. 93 in Eau Claire

Authorities said 30-year-old Brandon Nabak died at the scene after he was hit by an SUV while riding his motorcycle down Highway 93 Friday evening.

The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Ellen Didion, was not hurt in the crash. She was making a left turn onto the I-94 westbound ramp at the time of the collision. 

This crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you