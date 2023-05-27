Victim in Highway 93 crash identified

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the victim and the driver in Friday night's crash on Highway 93.
Authorities said 30-year-old Brandon Nabak died at the scene after he was hit by an SUV while riding his motorcycle down Highway 93 Friday evening.
The driver of the SUV, 64-year-old Ellen Didion, was not hurt in the crash. She was making a left turn onto the I-94 westbound ramp at the time of the collision.
This crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.