Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around
a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel
dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Vigil for Ukraine: Local Ukrainian Americans speak out about Russian invasion

  • 0
Natalia and Yuri
Shannon Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of locals, including Ukrainian Americans, gathered Friday night to stand with Ukraine as the Russian invasion rages on.

Residents wore yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine's flag, while lighting candles to stand with the stricken country. The vigil took place outside Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and was hosted by JONAH religious leaders.

Among those present were Natalia and Yuri Ripeckyj, husband and wife, and first generation Ukrainian Americans.

"We have both hope and grief at the same time," said Natalia. "Hope that the Ukrainians are so strong, the people they're so strong-willed, willing to go out there and sacrifice their life for freedom and democracy, and yet grief for all the carnage."

They've lived in Eau Claire for over 25 years and they said they still have family in Ukraine.

"At the beginning, they had a lot of hope and kind of disbelief that anything would really happen that would be bad and the war would start," said Yuri.

Now, Yuri said they are frightened and withdrawn.

Yuri went on to say they're proud of the U.S. and their support for Ukraine, but that now is the time for the nation to double down. 

