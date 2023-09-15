Vintage drag race speeds through Rock Falls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Start your engines! A vintage drag race is kicking off at Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire Friday.
This is the eighth year for Battle in the Woods. The rain delayed the competition Friday afternoon, so attendees either camped out or admired the cars while waiting.
Officials say people come from 18 different states to race. Some cars are from the year 1966 or even older.
The event started with a club called the Good Ole Boys. One organizer says members of the club got together and decided there needed to be an event for vintage drag racing.
Around 200 cars participate in the race. The event continues Saturday, you can find details by clicking here.