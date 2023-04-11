 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Visitation, funeral services announced for fallen Chetek, Cameron police officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Visitation, funeral services announced for fallen Chetek, Cameron police officers

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - This weekend people will be able to attend a visitation and service for the two police officers who died in the line of duty on Saturday.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School. 

There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. A procession will be held after police honors, but the route has not yet been determined. 

Barron Co Officers

Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel (right). Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach (left)

The services are for Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel. 

Related: New details released on what lead up to Barron County shooting

The officers were killed in the line of duty when they pulled over a man between the two communities at about 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The suspect died at the hospital. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the suspect, Glenn Perry, was pulled over because of a warrant, and to check his welfare after "concerning behavior." 

There will be a community vigil at the Mosaic on First Street in Cameron at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. 

Related: How you can support families of the fallen officers in Chetek and Cameron

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you