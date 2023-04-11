Visitation, funeral services announced for fallen Chetek, Cameron police officers

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - This weekend people will be able to attend a visitation and service for the two police officers who died in the line of duty on Saturday.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Cameron High School.
There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m., with police honors to be conducted after the ceremony outside of the school. A procession will be held after police honors, but the route has not yet been determined.
The services are for Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel.
The officers were killed in the line of duty when they pulled over a man between the two communities at about 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. The suspect died at the hospital.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the suspect, Glenn Perry, was pulled over because of a warrant, and to check his welfare after "concerning behavior."
There will be a community vigil at the Mosaic on First Street in Cameron at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
