Voting starts Monday for Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest; see local companies nominated

(WQOW) - Wisconsin is known for making a lot of cool things, but only won can be voted the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
The contest, run by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, seeks to highlight creations made in the Badger State by those in the manufacturing industry.
Starting Sept. 19, voters can chose from more than a hundred products that were nominated, with the top 16 then moving on to bracket-style voting starting Sept. 29.
Locally, the following companies have been nominated for the following products:
• Built-Rite BR Inc. (Stanley) - Customized Conference Table
• Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery (Ellsworth) - All natural cheddar cheese curds
• Escape Traveler (Rice Lake) - Escape Tiny Homes
• Isometric Micro Molding, Inc. (New Richmond) - Micro Tensile Bars
• J&D Manufacturing (Eau Claire) - Mega Torque with VFD
• Norlake, Inc. (Hudson) - Walk-In Coolers & Freezers
• Oculogica (New Richmond) - Eyebox Concussion Assessment
• Peter's Feeders (Cameron) - HB-1 Hummingbird Feeder
• Realityworks, Inc. (Eau Claire) - Bariatric Nursing Manikin
• Silvermine Stone Company (Eau Claire) - Belterra Stone Products
• Veritas Steel (Eau Claire) - Steel Bridge