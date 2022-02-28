Warmer temperatures can make ice fishing dangerous

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With March nearly here and temperatures slowly warming, the Wisconsin DNR wants to remind everyone that there is no such thing as safe ice.
The DNR says that ice thickness can be very unpredictable in the spring months.
Every spring, the DNR deals with trucks, snow plows, and ATVs that push the limits and break through the ice.
Jake Holsclaw, a Recreation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR says you need to use good judgement and discretion when you go on the ice.
Holsclaw says that you can contact local fishing clubs or use an ice auger to get an idea of what the thickness may be at. Four inches thick is enough to hold a person and 12 inches is enough for a vehicle, but he cautioned that just because ice may be a certain thickness in one spot doesn't mean it's that safe throughout the body of water.
"No matter how good the fishing is there's no awesome fishing day that's worth risking your life out on the ice. So definitely use good judgment before you go out there," said Holsclaw.
Holsclaw concluded that if you fall through the ice to stay calm and try to go back to where you came from.
He said you should also have dry clothes, a cell phone, a handheld ice pick, and a floatation device in case of emergency.