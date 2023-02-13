 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warmer weather could be melting ice ahead of shanty removal dates

  • 0
ice shanties

Shanties on Lake Altoona.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a shanty out on the ice, officials say you should check that it's safe.

Melting made possible by recent temperatures make ice especially unpredictable. A local official with the DNR told News 18 if ice isn't strong enough for your car, it isn't strong enough for shacks.

The first mandatory shanty removal date is less than a month away. Shanties must be removed from Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters by February 20, from Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by March 1, and from Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by March 15.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you