Warmer weather could be melting ice ahead of shanty removal dates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have a shanty out on the ice, officials say you should check that it's safe.
Melting made possible by recent temperatures make ice especially unpredictable. A local official with the DNR told News 18 if ice isn't strong enough for your car, it isn't strong enough for shacks.
The first mandatory shanty removal date is less than a month away. Shanties must be removed from Wisconsin-Iowa boundary waters by February 20, from Wisconsin-Minnesota boundary waters by March 1, and from Wisconsin-Michigan boundary waters by March 15.