Warmer weather guiding golf courses to open back up

MONDOVI (WQOW) - Spring is here and golf courses all over Western Wisconsin are opening back up
The Valley Golf Course on Highway 37 near Mondovi says that they were slammed over the weekend.
The golf course opened on Saturday and had golfers even when it was 32° out.
The golf course estimated that 120 to 150 people came out on Saturday and they were completely booked on Sunday.
The owner of the course said this year will be a busy one.
"Oh, I think this season is going to be really busy. I think we're going to have a lot of people out. Whenever the weather is nice, I think people are nowadays they're doing more outdoor sports. They seem to want to be outside as much as possible," said Erin Amundson, one of the owners of The Valley Golf Course.
Amundson added that despite the pandemic their sales are up 15% and although it is supposed to rain this week she said the rain will clear some debris from the course and help the grass grow.
The Valley Golf Course is continuing to prepare for the season with their grounds crew.