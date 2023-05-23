WATCH: Aboard a Freedom Honor Flight

Washington D.C. (WQOW) - Twice a year the Freedom Honor Flight flies veterans out to the nation's capitol to give them the chance to see the monuments and war memorials.
In early May, News 18's Katie Phernetton had the opportunity to travel on the flight out of La Crosse along with 100 Korean and Vietnam War Veterans and their guardians.
The whole journey there and back is taken in a single day with stops at the Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Air Force Memorial, 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon, WWII Memorial and the Marine Corps War Memorial.
To see how they fit it all in - watch the video above.
If you are interested in signing up for a flight, or signing up a family member click here.