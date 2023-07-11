Water rates in Menomonie to rise this September

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - In less than two months, Menomonie residents will see a hike in their water rates.
The average single family residential customer's bill will increase by $8.51 per quarter, from $55.65 to $64.16. That's more than a 15% increase.
City officials say the Public Service Commission approved new water rates for the city of Menomonie last week. The change stems from an increase in gross plant investment, like a new well project, and operating expenses.
The new rates will go into effect September 1.