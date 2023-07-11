 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water rates in Menomonie to rise this September

  • Updated
  • 0
Water faucet

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - In less than two months, Menomonie residents will see a hike in their water rates.

The average single family residential customer's bill will increase by $8.51 per quarter, from $55.65 to $64.16. That's more than a 15% increase.

City officials say the Public Service Commission approved new water rates for the city of Menomonie last week. The change stems from an increase in gross plant investment, like a new well project, and operating expenses.

The new rates will go into effect September 1.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you