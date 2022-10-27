Wausau man charged after chase, crash, manhunt in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed Thursday against the man who was the subject of a manhunt in Chippewa County in September.
Chad Myszka, from Wausau, faces seven felonies and two misdemeanors after allegedly leading police on a high speed chase, then crashing into two vehicles on Highway 29, sending one person to the hospital with multiple broken bones. Myszka ran from the scene, and area residents were told to shelter in place because officials believed he was armed and dangerous.
According to the criminal complaint, Myszka subsequently stole a semi from a Chippewa Falls parking lot, and drove it back to Wausau, where he turned himself in the next day.
Myszka will be in court November 1.