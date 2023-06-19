Ways to keep your pet safe in summer heat

(WQOW) - Ninety degree heat may come with some risks for your pets enjoying the sunlight this week.
Here are some tips to keep your pets safe:
Before going on walks, check the temperature of the pavement with the back of your hand. If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for your pet.
Avoid leaving your pets in a car. The vehicle can be up to 20 degrees hotter, leaving them uncomfortable and even risking their lives.
Lastly, make sure to plan ahead if they are spending time in the sunshine.
"If your pet is going to be outside with you for the day, definitely make sure you offer it plenty of fresh clean water," marketing and development director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association, Addie Erdmann said. "Dogs love to sunbathe and lay out in the sun and even though they might be reluctant to come inside, do make sure you give them some breaks."
Erdmann said to look out for some signs and symptoms that indicate your pet is overheating including excessive panting, feeling lethargic, or difficulty walking. She said if your pet may be experiencing those symptoms, move them to a cool place and call a vet.