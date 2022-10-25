"We may or may not be able to continue the work" Fierce Freedom in urgent need of support

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For over a decade Fierce Freedom has been working to end human trafficking. Now the future of the nonprofit's mission and the people they aim to help is in jeopardy.
Community program specialist at Fierce Freedom Car Morgan told News 18 that the organization has been hit hard financially this year, and they are in serious need of support to continue providing services.
They need $80,000 by year's end to be exact.
The staff has already been forced to downsize, and at the end of this week they will be moving out of their current offices in Altoona. They say the only expense they have left to cut is the work they do.
"We're in a tough season right now, and depending on how the next couple of months go, we may or may not be able to continue the work, and that's the reality of it," Morgan said. "We really want to continue the work, but in order to be sustained in the future, the time is now to really give."
The same financial turmoil the organization is experiencing puts those they are trying to help at an even greater risk of becoming a victim of human trafficking.
The group made it clear they don't want anyone to give if they aren't able, but if you are interested in giving, you can do so by clicking here.