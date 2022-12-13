Weather considered factor in Sawyer County fatal crash

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash south of Hayward.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Highway 27 near Henks Road in the town of Bass on Saturday afternoon.
Officials said a woman driving a Mitsubishi Montero was driving north when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a Chevrolet Malibu head-on. An F-150 driver was also traveling north on the highway and became involved in the crash, but was uninjured according to officials.
The passenger of the Mitsubishi Montero, John E. Peterson, 77, of Ojibwa was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were unsure of the extent of injuries for the others involved.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, but in a media release they said that weather conditions appeared to be a factor.