Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather considered factor in Sawyer County fatal crash

  Updated
  • 0

SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and others are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash south of Hayward. 

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on State Highway 27 near Henks Road in the town of Bass on Saturday afternoon. 

Officials said a woman driving a Mitsubishi Montero was driving north when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a Chevrolet Malibu head-on. An F-150 driver was also traveling north on the highway and became involved in the crash, but was uninjured according to officials. 

The passenger of the Mitsubishi Montero, John E. Peterson, 77, of Ojibwa was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were unsure of the extent of injuries for the others involved. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, but in a media release they said that weather conditions appeared to be a factor. 

