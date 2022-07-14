WEC Administrator: Voters must mail their own absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin voters must place their own absentee ballots in the mail and can’t have someone do it for them, the state’s chief election administrator said Thursday.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe’s remarks come after the state Supreme Court issued a major decision Friday outlawing absentee ballot drop boxes. The justices ruled that only the voter can return an absentee ballot to local clerks in person.
The court didn’t clarify who can place absentee ballots in the mail, however. Wisconsin law mandates that voters must be the ones to place their ballots in the mail. Federal law, however, allows non-voters to place disabled people’s ballots in the mail.
The elections commission, which is comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats, couldn’t come to an agreement during a meeting Tuesday on what guidance to issue to clerks.