'We're a family': Hundreds gather at first day of OneFest

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Friday was day number one of OneFest, a Christian music festival in Chippewa Falls.
Throughout the weekend, dozens of artists will perform in front of hundreds of fans on three separate stages. New this year, one of the stages will be for local artists and bands.
Around 6,500 people are expected to attend this event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
This is the fifth year of the event, and according to event organizers, the campground at the fairgrounds was fully reserved within minutes of tickets going for sale.
"We want this to be a family-friendly event, we're a family, so just come in together, and it just means the world to me knowing that all these people are so excited about this random vision that I had, and they're just taking and running with it and making it a wonderful event," said Heather Flashinski, the founder and director of OneFest.
Friday at OneFest, Tauren Wells will end the night, while on Saturday night Skillet will finish the festival's musical performances.