'We're digging in for a while': Leinenkugel's strike enters second month

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Leinenkugel's brewery workers in Chippewa Falls have now been on strike for one month, demanding higher wages and what they call a fair contract.
Brewery workers and members of Teamsters Union Local 662 went on strike in July. One month later, they are still picketing outside Leinenkugel's brewery everyday.
"We're looking for just a fair contract, an increase in wage to get us up to the cost of living, which we haven't got for a number of years now," said John Lane, a Leinenkugel's employee for 33 years.
Workers said over the last month they have seen support from the people of Chippewa Falls.
"The community's been very positive with all the honking, people dropping stuff off, just in general, it's been a positive influence out here for us," said eight-year Leinenkugel's employee Dave Talmage. "I think that helps keep the morale of the guys and women out here."
The Teamsters union met with Leinenkugel's parent company, Molson Coors, earlier in August, but no deal has been reached between the company and the striking workers.
"They held their ground, and we're kind of sticking here with our grounds too where we want to be, and that's all that we've heard at this point in time," Talmage said.
Molson Coors' Chief Communications Officer Adam Collins sent News 18, saying in full, "Our offer from the start has been competitive and exceeded local-market rates for similar unionized roles. We remain engaged in discussions and are hopeful for a resolution.”
As the strike continues, some area bars are seeing less customers buying Leinenkugel's beer.
News 18 reached out to 16 bars and restaurants in Chippewa Falls and received seven responses. Five of those said they have seen a decrease in people ordering Leinenkugel's beer since the strike began.
Two bars said they are not buying some or all Leinenkugel's products while the strike is going on.
Four bars said they have been told by third-parties, including third-party beer salesmen, of a possible shortage of Leinenkugel's product because of the strike.
With the strike heading into its second month, workers say they are not budging.
"We're not going nowhere," Lane said. "We're digging in for a while."
Despite the picketing outside, the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls is still open and public tours of the brewery continue.