'We're so behind the times': GOP medical marijuana bill gets public hearing at Capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second time in state history, Wisconsin lawmakers held a public hearing on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana.
Wednesday's hearing marked the first time since Republicans took control of the legislature in 2011 any type of marijuana legalization measure received a public hearing. The only other hearing came under Democrats in 2009.
The GOP co-authors, Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) and Rep. Pat Snyder (R-Schofield), said the bill was tightly written in order to ensure enough conservatives would support it.
They acknowledged the bill had no chance of passing; legislative leaders have said there won't be anymore floor sessions for the rest of this year. The authors said Wednesday's hearing was only meant to spark a conversation that will inform the drafting of a bill next January.
Critics described the bill as too restrictive. It would create a regulatory commission under the Department of Revenue which would license producers and sellers as well as determine which conditions qualified someone to be an approved patient.
The bill lists cancer, Crohn's disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and post-traumatic stress disorder among the conditions that would allow a resident to get a marijuana prescription.
The bill allows patients to take marijuana in pill or edible form but does not allow anyone to smoke it. Critics also said it worsens racial disparities by banning anyone with a past drug conviction from becoming an approved producer or seller.
"It doesn't provide a path for expungements and bars people who've been previously harmed by these controlled substances and the prohibition of cannabis from contributing to this important industry," Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said.
Agard has been Democrats' biggest proponent for full legalization, including for recreational purposes. Gov. Tony Evers proposed allowing recreational use in each of the two budgets he proposed during his first term but GOP lawmakers stripped it out both times.
The Republican authors said they crafted the bill based on conversations with about 40 GOP members of the Assembly and a review of medical marijuana laws in conservative states that passed it.
"I had what you would call mini-focus groups and we learned what the legislators at the time that were in the Assembly would be willing to accept," Felzkowski said. "And things that maybe they weren't so much in favor of."
"From PTSD with our veterans, ALS, seizures of kids, it's something that we should be... 37 states are doing it," Snyder said. "I don't know why we're so behind the times."
While lawmakers from both parties said Wednesday's hearing was significant, Stephanie Spicer, Director of Wisconsin Cannabis Users Matter, said she was frustrated with the idea of making incremental progress in Wisconsin.
"I don't think we're just taking baby steps. I think we're taking newborn steps because this should've been passed," Spicer said. "This is 2022."
Felzkowski said she wanted quicker progress but felt, based on those earlier meetings, a conservative start provided the best opportunity to eventually craft a bill that passes in 2023.
"As we garner feedback throughout the summer, we will see what the groups really want, what's important, and maybe some of the things that maybe we didn't get right," she said.
Support in high places
Federal criminalization remains a significant hurdle to progress at the state level. Lawmakers noted at Wednesday's hearing the Wisconsin Medical Society registered against the bill, citing federal restrictions that have limited its ability to study the plant's effects on different people.
Among residents, the idea of marijuana legalization has only grown more popular in recent years. Support for full legalization in the Marquette Law Poll has gone from 59 percent in 2019 to 61 percent earlier this year.
So far, 29 of the legislature's 132 lawmakers have announced they will not seek re-election in November. Perhaps the biggest unknown is whether the dozens of new faces will pack in more support for legalization or whether they'll snuff out any chances.