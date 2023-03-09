Western WIsconsin man sentenced for selling methamphetamine

MADISON (WQOW) - An investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force and Dunn County Sheriffs Office has ended with prison time for a western Wisconsin resident.
Richard Skramstad, from Prescott, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.
Skramstad was a suspected dealer of methamphetamine in the Menomonie area in 2021. After he was arrested, he admitted to selling meth on multiple occasions.
The judge said his sentence was warranted in part due to his lengthy criminal history which includes violence and selling controlled substances.