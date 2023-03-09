 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Western WIsconsin man sentenced for selling methamphetamine

RICHARD SKRAMSTAD

MADISON (WQOW) - An investigation by the West Central Drug Task Force and Dunn County Sheriffs Office has ended with prison time for a western Wisconsin resident.

Richard Skramstad, from Prescott, was sentenced Thursday to five years in federal prison.

Skramstad was a suspected dealer of methamphetamine in the Menomonie area in 2021. After he was arrested, he admitted to selling meth on multiple occasions.

The judge said his sentence was warranted in part due to his lengthy criminal history which includes violence and selling controlled substances.

