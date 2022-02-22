 Skip to main content
...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Western Wisconsin road conditions worsen

  • Updated
  • 0
US 53 and US 12

2:30 p.m.

I-94 lanes are open again

2:20 p.m.

(WQOW) - Eastbound I-94 is down to one lane near Baldwin due to a disabled vehicle, according to 511wi.govMuch of I-94 between St. Croix and Dunn County is moving slowly as snow continues to fall.

Conditions have become better for Wisconsin 25 in Pepin County as of 2:20 p.m., with 511wi.gov now reporting traffic is moving at an average pace.

The latest data from 511wi.gov shows US 53 traffic is moving slowly north of Chippewa Falls and into Washburn County.

1:20 p.m.

(WQOW) - It's no surprise that with snow comes poor driving conditions.

The Barron County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to tell residents not to travel, as the snow has caused whiteout conditions. 511wi.gov says that as of 1:20 p.m., U.S. Route 8 is moving at a very slow pace between Poskin and Barron. 

U.S. 53 is also moving very slowly in patches, mainly between Rice Lake and Cameron and between Tuscobia and Haugen. 

As of 1:20 p.m., 511wi.gov reports Interstate 94 is slow in St. Croix and Dunn Counties. In Pepin County, between Durand and Dunnville, Wisconsin 25 is also moving very slow.

You can see more road conditions at 511wi.gov and you can view area traffic cams here

