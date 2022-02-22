Western Wisconsin road conditions worsen

2:30 p.m.
I-94 lanes are open again
2:20 p.m.
(WQOW) - Eastbound I-94 is down to one lane near Baldwin due to a disabled vehicle, according to 511wi.gov. Much of I-94 between St. Croix and Dunn County is moving slowly as snow continues to fall.
Conditions have become better for Wisconsin 25 in Pepin County as of 2:20 p.m., with 511wi.gov now reporting traffic is moving at an average pace.
The latest data from 511wi.gov shows US 53 traffic is moving slowly north of Chippewa Falls and into Washburn County.
1:20 p.m.
(WQOW) - It's no surprise that with snow comes poor driving conditions.
The Barron County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to tell residents not to travel, as the snow has caused whiteout conditions. 511wi.gov says that as of 1:20 p.m., U.S. Route 8 is moving at a very slow pace between Poskin and Barron.
U.S. 53 is also moving very slowly in patches, mainly between Rice Lake and Cameron and between Tuscobia and Haugen.
As of 1:20 p.m., 511wi.gov reports Interstate 94 is slow in St. Croix and Dunn Counties. In Pepin County, between Durand and Dunnville, Wisconsin 25 is also moving very slow.
You can see more road conditions at 511wi.gov and you can view area traffic cams here.