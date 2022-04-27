What happens in juvenile court?

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The question of what the difference is between juvenile and adult court is one racing through the minds of many after the bond hearing for a 14-year-old accused of killing a 10-year-old this weekend.
The suspect identified as C.P-B. has their case is in adult court right now, because that is where his charge of 1st degree intentional homicide automatically begins in Wisconsin.
The question is if his attorney will appeal to move the case to juvenile court. That is the only way a case can move to juvenile court and even then a judge still has to approve it.
News 18 dug deeper into this topic after another high profile case involving a minor in Chippewa County.
We learned there are a few key differences between the two— the main one is that once it is moved to juvenile court the case is sealed and we will not know what happens to C.P-B.
The focus in juvenile cases is not on jail time, it's on rehabilitation.
"There are no sentences in juvenile court," Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said. "People are adjudicated delinquent and given court orders but they are never sentenced."
The juveniles can be sent home, to a detention center, or they can be placed in a facility, like a mental health facility. Most juveniles, with rare exceptions, are released from supervision when they turn 18.
If convicted in adult court, C.P-B. faces multiple life sentences.
What happens if his lawyers do not petition to move the case to juvenile court? The burden of filing this kind of "reverse waiver" is on the defendant, so if they do not do so, the case will stay in adult court.