What happens when you leave a dog in a hot car

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The recent hot weather brings with it a reminder against leaving your dog inside of your car for any amount of time.
Stephanie Sorensen, owner of Paws and Claws in Eau Claire, said a dog overheating in a car and passing away can happen as quickly as running inside your house to grab something and getting distracted.
She said it's always hotter in your car than it is outside. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, if it's 95 degrees like it was this week, your cars interior will reach 129 degrees within 30 minutes.
"Depending on the temperature, the humidity level, leaving a dog in a hot car can cause some serious damage in a short amount of time," Sorensen said.
If you see a dog left in someone else's car, Sorensen said to first check if the car is on. If not, even if the windows are cracked, the car will already be reaching a dangerous temperature.
You can try to find the owner but if you cannot, Riley McLennan with ECPD says they get plenty of calls about dogs in cars. If you feel the dog is in danger, you can call 911 or their nonemergency line, (715) 839-4972.