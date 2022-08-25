What is the economic impact of student loan debt forgiveness?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Relief is coming to millions with student loan debt after President Biden’s announcement, but what does it mean for the economy?
News 18 spoke with Dr. Wayne Carroll, an economics professor at UW-Eau Claire, to get his analysis. He said he expects the economic benefit to be gradual, and doesn’t see a major risk of the loan forgiveness causing increased inflation.
"Since the money is not flooding into the economy, we're not putting 500 billion dollars into the economy tomorrow," Carroll said. "The money is going to kind-of trickle into the economy. Maybe a slow increase in spending by some of the people who are getting debt forgiveness, not paying off loans in the future. Maybe they are going to spend a little bit more."
Carroll added that should the economy slip into a recession, this student loan debt forgiveness is a critical step in protecting some of the most at-risk people in the country, who would undoubtedly be hit the hardest by a major economic downturn.