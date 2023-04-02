What should you do if you find a wild baby animal? Experts share reminders for the spring

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The spring season in Wisconsin brings baby animals and experts are reminding what you should and shouldn't do if you find one alone in the wild.
"We haven't had our first babies come in yet, but the calls are picking up so we know that that will be happening any day now," said Callie Kryzaniak, a volunteer at Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehab took in over 400 wild animals in 2022 and they take care of injured or orphaned animals in the spring and summer.
Kryzaniak said if you find a baby animal, like a squirrel, raccoon, opossum, or bird without its mother, leave the animal alone for about an hour to be sure the mother isn't around. If you are sure the mother isn't coming back or if the animal is injured or in danger, remove it and call a rehab center right away.
You should not give an animal food or water or try to care for it on your own. Feeding or watering a baby animal incorrectly can be harmful and even result in death.
"It's very important to not attempt to raise wildlife on your own," Kryzaniak said. "They look cute and cuddly to begin with and they're going to grow into a very mature animal with a lot of wild instincts that's not going to make a good pet. So getting a baby into a licensed rehabber who can do all those proper steps to get it back into its wild life and be successful, that's what we are always aiming for."
Elise Bauer, who runs Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehab, is licensed to care for 13 different types of animals to return them to the wild.
Click here for more information for what to do if you find a baby animal or to contact Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation.