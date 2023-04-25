What to expect this summer at the Irvine Park Zoo

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Your favorite animals at Irvine Park Zoo in are getting ready to make their summer appearances.
Some, like the Patagonian cavys, are able to step outside, but most small mammals need to wait until it hits 50 degrees.
"The animals really enjoyed the week of 80 degree temperatures we had, as I'm sure we all did," said head zookeeper Cynthia Valentino. "But let's face it, that's not normal weather for April. So most of them are actually inside."
The ring-tailed lemurs, coatimundis, and wallabies are still warm inside, but Valentino said the exhibits and petting zoo will be in full swing by late May.
You'll also be able to visit the tigers, hyenas, binturongs (also known as bear cats), among other familiar faces and one new addition: Przewalski's horses instead of the zebras you may remember.
Valentino said the owl monkeys will be out a little later because a baby was born just last week. They're also expecting a bison calf to be born soon.
The zoo is also offering its Zoo Chats program from June through August, and its Junior Zookeeper program in June and July.