What to know about road buckles during ongoing heatwave

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The summer heat can pose dangers to drivers and wreck our roads.
Barry Paye from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said a road buckle occurs when concrete on the road expands beyond its joints causing a break and a hazard for drivers.
He said the expansion is a result of high heat during the summer. Because of the recent heatwave, WisDOT said they are reminding people to be safe and alert behind the wheel.
"Safety is our top factor when we're talking about pavement buckling. We want people to be safe when they're driving. And then we also want the construction crews that are there to repair the buckle to be as safe as possible because they want to be in there, get their job done and get out," Paye said.
Paye said buckles can happen with any surface but are more common on older concrete roads. He said you should report a buckle as soon as you see it so crews can quickly make repairs.
He added WisDOT has not seen any significant increases in pavement buckle reports in the state despite the heat wave.