What triggers a recount when elections come close?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some election results come closer than others, and on Tuesday two Eau Claire County Board seats were won by just a few votes.
Those narrow wins were in County Board Districts 11 and 23. In District 23, the incumbent regained their seat by just seven votes. In District 11, that seat was won by only three votes.
County Clerk Sue McDonald said in Eau Claire, there are no automatic recounts. It's up to the candidates to request one, in which case they would watch as the ballots were counted by hand to eliminate any discrepancies.
"I have confidence in the totals, the way they come out, the workers that are doing it," McDonald said. "It's almost nice having a recount because people then can see for themselves. They'll be able to see that these totals, they do match and this is what they say. Looking at the actual ballots and how the ballots are read, it gives them a little bit of confidence."
She added, there hasn't been a recount in Eau Claire since the 2016 presidential election. She said Tuesday's win by just three votes is rare.
On Monday the Municipal Board of Canvassers will meet to certify Tuesday's results. Only after that can candidates request a recount. They have until 5 p.m. Thursday to make that request.