What's new at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair

(WQOW) - The countdown is on to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair happening July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls.
This year's Fairest of the Fair, Hannah Tambornino as well as Chippewa Falls YMCA Membership Director, Kristen Anderl joined News 18 Daybreak to talk about what new things we can expect this year including the Ferris Wheel 5k.
The Ferris Wheel 5k will be Saturday, July 15 and registration includes a free admission ticket to the fair and a blue ribbon at the finish. The proceeds will go toward the barn project for the new barns on the fairgrounds.
For more information click here.