Why leaving grass clippings in the road can be harmful, dangerous

(WQOW) - It's the time of year when people are starting to think about their yards. Perhaps that's why a photo showing where you should and shouldn't leave grass clippings.
Eau Claire actually has an ordinance on this (Chapter 13.16.010) saying clippings and leaves can't be placed on the road where it could obstruct gutters or impede travel.
The Eau Claire Police Department, however, said giving out a citation for clippings in the road is far from its priority. Instead, officers are more likely to focus on education.
Leaving clippings in the road can be very dangerous for motorcycle riders; it causes them to lose traction and can be tough to spot from a distance.
"It's like ice for a bike," said Zack Morganroth, sales manager at Zacho Power Sports in Chippewa Falls. "In a corner, it's really bad, especially at any kind of speed, but even if you're going straight down the road. If you have to brake in a situation, you have an animal run out in front of you or something, as soon as you lose traction on that front tire the bike's going to go down. Any kind of grass clippings, leaves, anything like that is going to be very, very slippery."
Morganroth said someone at his own shop got in an accident a few years ago after slipping on grass clippings. The rider was fine, but the bike was damaged.
Grass can also clog drains and sewers and can be difficult to remove.
So, officials say to always try to blow clippings toward the sidewalk when mowing.