Why salt doesn’t work at lower temps

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Highway crews and residents often use salt to help prevent ice from forming on roads or sidewalks, but with temperatures this low, experts say that sodium chloride probably won't work for now.
Road salt lowers the freezing point of water, so salt makes it more difficult for water to freeze.
Tim Mason, operations chief for the northwest region of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, said once temperatures drop below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, salt becomes nearly ineffective.
That's because the chemical makeup does not allow it to melt snow and ice at certain temperatures.
In that case, area highway departments use other chemicals to lower that freezing point even further. Even you can buy these same chemicals.
"To remove the ice that's currently there, they can purchase calcium chloride or magnesium chloride at a local hardware store or home improvement store," Mason said. "Calcium chloride will actually melt ice down to minus 25, and magnesium chloride will melt ice down to minus 10."
Although sand won't melt ice, DOT officials recommend using sand or other abrasive materials for traction until temperatures go up and salt becomes effective again.