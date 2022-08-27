Why the DNR doesn't want you to place your treestand on an ash tree

(WQOW) - If you're going to use this beautiful weekend to hang a deer stand, hunters better be aware.
The DNR is warning hunters to avoid putting stands in or near ash trees this deer season because of emerald ash borer. While most ash trees infected with the bug are in the southern half of Wisconsin, emerald ash borer has been found around here.
The DNR says an infected tree could unexpectedly snap or drop large branches. They say it is really hard to tell if a tree is infected so just avoid all ash trees to be safe.
There are two main ways to identify an ash tree. The DNR says to look for opposite branching patterns where two branches come off the main stem directly across from each other. Also, look for compound leaves with five to eleven leaflets.
The DNR offers more information on general treestand safety. Click here to learn more.