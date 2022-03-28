Why you should hold off on spring cleaning your yard

(WQOW) - Spring is here and many of us are waiting to clean up our yards, but biologists say to hold off for a little longer if you can.
Cleaning your yard or doing heavy raking, debris removal and digging could actually kill important pollinators like butterflies, bees and moths.
These invertebrates have all sorts of habitats and some burrow into the ground and into leaf piles. Rori Paloski, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin DNR said that leaving some garden plants and debris in your yard through the winter provides sufficient habitats for these small creatures.
"I'm really anxious to get out there and start cleaning stuff up, but if people can wait a little longer that could provide a little bit of time for those animals to come out of over wintering," Paloski said.
Paloski recommends we wait until the first of May, but if we see warmer weather we can start cleaning our yards by early to mid April.
She concluded that we need to remember that these invertebrates are important to pollination and serve as food to other important species in the area.