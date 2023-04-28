WI DNR program could help you pay for well repairs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced a new program that could save you money on your wells.
The department now has what's called a 'Well Compensation and Well Abandonment Grant Program.'
The program is funded by $10 million allotted by Governor Tony Evers from the American Rescue Plan Act. Applicants are encouraged to apply if their well needs to be treated, repaired or replaced.
In addition, residents with a well contaminated with high levels of nitrates, arsenic, fecal bacteria, or PFAS will also be considered. If approved, grant recipients can receive up to $16,000 for maintenance.
DNR Private Water Supply Section Manager Marty Nessman talked about the importance of the grant.
"We wanted to provide these funds to help them get a safe water supply and make sure they had access to a good, known, safe source of drinking water," he said.
Eligible residents must meet a set of requirements including income and contamination levels. The deadline to apply is December of 2024.
You can learn more about the application process here.