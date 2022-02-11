WI State Patrol explains aerial traffic enforcement

(WQOW) - Local law enforcement officials use aerial enforcement to ticket drivers on highways and interstates at certain points, but some may not know exactly how the process works.
It begins when a trooper, piloting an aircraft, identifies a vehicle speeding, tailgating, or driving recklessly on a roadway. The trooper in the air then radios to a trooper on the ground letting them know which vehicle has the violation.
Then, a ground trooper will head to the vehicle and pull them over. High speeds are detected using markings placed 660 feet apart on the pavement.
However, Wisconsin State Troopers said traffic tickets don't come out of thin air — the planes are used as another tactic to encourage safe driving.
"It's not simply to stop and cite motorists, but the goal is to make our highways safer and hopefully, at all times, that will take place through public safety compliance with our traffic laws," said Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Anduze-Bell.
In our viewing area, aerial traffic enforcement zones include Highway 29, Highway 53 and Interstate 94.
When they are not being used for aerial traffic enforcement ticketing for aggressive driving behaviors, state troopers use the aircrafts for missing person events and natural disasters.