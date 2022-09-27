 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Wildfire risk increasing as leaves start to fall

Wildfire risk increasing as leaves continue to fall
Jeremy Landgrebe

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The fall colors may be beautiful, but the crispy leaves can spark a wildfire.

DNR officials say with dry vegetation and strong winds this time of year, the risk for wildfires increases. So, if you are using anything that may start a fire, the DNR recommends holding off if conditions are not in your favor.

"Folks should be cognizant of that and also realize if you do start a wildfire, you may end up receiving some bills or other citations, so you will have some responsibility for it," said DNR Augusta Forester Ranger Jed Kaurich.

He does say burning leaves does help, but make sure to check if there are any burning restrictions, and if you can make sure to check your local weather.

You can find more ways to help prevent wildfires and what to do if you are in danger here.

