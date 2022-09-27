Wildfire risk increasing as leaves start to fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The fall colors may be beautiful, but the crispy leaves can spark a wildfire.
DNR officials say with dry vegetation and strong winds this time of year, the risk for wildfires increases. So, if you are using anything that may start a fire, the DNR recommends holding off if conditions are not in your favor.
"Folks should be cognizant of that and also realize if you do start a wildfire, you may end up receiving some bills or other citations, so you will have some responsibility for it," said DNR Augusta Forester Ranger Jed Kaurich.
He does say burning leaves does help, but make sure to check if there are any burning restrictions, and if you can make sure to check your local weather.
