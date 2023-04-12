 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 773.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Wednesday was 773.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on Thursday are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph will result in elevated fire
weather conditions Thursday afternoon in western Wisconsin. Any
fires that develop in these weather conditions will spread
quickly.

Wildfire smoke forces closure of I-94

  • Updated
  • 0
Necedah wildfire
Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR

UPDATE:  The DNR says the Necedah fire is controlled, but not extinguished.  A second major wildfire, believed to be responsible for the smoke that forced the closure of two main highways, continues to burn on the grounds of Fort McCoy. 

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - All lanes of I-94 between Black River Falls and Tomah remain closed tonight due to smoke on the roadway from wildfires.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes of Highway 12 between Black River Falls and Tomah are closed for the same reason. 

Neither highway is expected to re-open for several hours.

The Wisconsin DNR has been battling a 100 acre wildfire tonight near Necedah, in Juneau County. Several structures are in the fire's path, and residents are being evacuated to an Evacuation Center at the Veteran's Hall in Necedah 

No injuries have been reported. Numerous agencies are on hand battling the fire. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you