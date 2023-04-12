Wildfire smoke forces closure of I-94

UPDATE: The DNR says the Necedah fire is controlled, but not extinguished. A second major wildfire, believed to be responsible for the smoke that forced the closure of two main highways, continues to burn on the grounds of Fort McCoy.
WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - All lanes of I-94 between Black River Falls and Tomah remain closed tonight due to smoke on the roadway from wildfires.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes of Highway 12 between Black River Falls and Tomah are closed for the same reason.
Neither highway is expected to re-open for several hours.
The Wisconsin DNR has been battling a 100 acre wildfire tonight near Necedah, in Juneau County. Several structures are in the fire's path, and residents are being evacuated to an Evacuation Center at the Veteran's Hall in Necedah
No injuries have been reported. Numerous agencies are on hand battling the fire.