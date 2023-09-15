Wilson Creek Inn to be featured in "America's Best Restaurants"

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie eatery, Wilson Creek Inn, is getting the Hollywood treatment.
The crew of America's Best Restaurants, a media company, arrived to film an episode for its' series highlighting locally owned restaurants across the United States.
"We're really going through everything the restaurant has to offer from cocktails to food to the history where when you watch the episode, you're going to know everything about these people that own the spot," Danyel Detomo, the show's host, said.
The restaurant is supper club-style and offers American fare in a dim wood and brick interior, something the camera crew took interest in and is a point of pride for owners Jim Maguire and Kim Maguire.
"We want to celebrate what's in here, the uniqueness of the place and just add some good food and cocktails and comradery to it because it's really one-of-a-kind and everyone should see it," Jim Maguire said.
The owners said they initially purchased the business in 2020, but due to COVID-19, in-person dining had to wait until 2022.
For Detomo, this visit was a special one.
"It being a supper club like this in Wisconsin with certain things on the menu, we're going to showcase that it's just very unique to the area and this spot," Detomo said. "I'm excited for that, the whole supper club vibe, because that's something I personally haven't experienced ever before."
While America's Best Restaurants has filmed in over 20 Wisconsin restaurants, this is the first time it's featured a Chippewa Valley restaurant.
The episode does not have a release date yet, but will be released exclusively online on America's Best Restaurants website, YouTube and Wilson Creek Inn's website.