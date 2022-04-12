Winter energy moratorium coming to an end on Friday

(WQOW) - The winter energy moratorium is coming to an end this Friday.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin wants to remind customers with outstanding bills to apply for financial assistance or make financial arrangements.
From November 1st to April 15th, utilities will not be disconnecting services for nonpayment for home heating. After April 15th residents must seek payment arrangements for their bills or they could be at risk of losing their power. Xcel said that the process of shutting off your power can take a few months if you do not make arrangements with them.
Nearly 21,000 Xcel customers in Wisconsin are behind of their energy bill. That would make the total amount owed to Xcel around $20,000,000.
Nora Lindgren the Senior Manager of Customer Policy for Xcel said that they are willing to help customers pay find resources to help pay their bill.
"We do try to connect our customers with courtesy calls to try and reach out. We provide emails and social media campaigns. It's really if they've had an issue with an Xcel energy bill, we really want to help find that solution," Lindgren said.
Xcel also said that if customers have difficulty paying their bills, they may be eligible for assistance from the Department of Administration's Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.
You can also call the Customer Care Center at 1-800-506-5596.