...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Winter weather causing hazardous road conditions across Northwest Wisconsin

bad roads 511

Road conditions courtesy of 511 Wisconsin

(WQOW) - As of 4 p.m. Friday, 511 Wisconsin is showing slowed traffic along sections of I-94, Highway 29 and Highway 53.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post tells News 18 they're responding to multiple crashes and run-offs, some with semis involved.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking motorists to slow down and use caution if they must go out, but asks residents to remain home if they do not need to travel. The department is also reporting crashes along Highway 53, and white out conditions.

County Highway P between Almena and Cumberland is closed.

For a current look at road conditions, visit the 511 Wisconsin website by clicking here.

