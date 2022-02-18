Winter weather causing hazardous road conditions across Northwest Wisconsin

(WQOW) - As of 4 p.m. Friday, 511 Wisconsin is showing slowed traffic along sections of I-94, Highway 29 and Highway 53.
The Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post tells News 18 they're responding to multiple crashes and run-offs, some with semis involved.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking motorists to slow down and use caution if they must go out, but asks residents to remain home if they do not need to travel. The department is also reporting crashes along Highway 53, and white out conditions.
County Highway P between Almena and Cumberland is closed.
For a current look at road conditions, visit the 511 Wisconsin website by clicking here.