Winter Wedding Fair takes place at Lismore Hotel

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Couples getting ready to ring wedding bells stopped by one of the Chippewa Valley's biggest wedding fairs Sunday.
Brides, grooms, and friends walked down aisles full of vendors at the sixth annual Winter Wedding Fair at the Lismore Hotel. Nearly 80 vendors showcased their wedding services on two floors of the Lismore.
The operator of Eau Claire-based interactive photo booth company Angell Mirror said that for her, attending the fair feels just as special as a bride and groom's wedding day.
"Just being there and putting smiles on the brides and the grooms' face as well as their guests," said Angell Mirror owner Tammy Angell. "Seeing them happy and getting their pictures taken."
Angell said about 10 to 20 couples at the fair become Angell Mirror clients out of the 500 guests that attend.