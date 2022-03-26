Wisconsin Association of Home Inspectors host spring seminar amid market shifts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Association of Home Inspectors got some fresh training at its spring seminar on Saturday.
The two-day summit at Holiday Inn-South included meetings and presentations on topics such as raising concrete and solar energy.
Chippewa Valley Chapter President Terry Elliott said the seminar is a good way for home inspectors to stay at the top of their game.
"We want to be the best in the biz we can, we want to provide a great service for our clients, and we want to create a report that will help them make an informed decision on their purchase," Elliott said.
He urged buyers to remember their home inspections. He said many future homeowners just want to move in, but added that inspections are important in the long run.
He said home buyers are foregoing inspections amid a housing market with so many buyers, but less homes for sale.