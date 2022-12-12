 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Dunn and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Attorney General asks FCC for anti-robotext protections

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Monday to help cut down on unwanted text messages and to block texts from invalid, unassigned, or unused numbers and from numbers on a Do Not Originate list.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, scammers are shifting from robocalls to robotexts, resulting in people losing millions through phishing texts, imposter scams, and harmful links.

AG Kaul joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general supporting the FCC’s proposal which requires mobile wireless providers to block unlawful text messages at the network level if they originate from fraudulent numbers.

The coalition of attorneys general is asking the FCC to push the wireless industry to develop call authentication technology for text messages so authorities can investigate where the robotexts are originating.